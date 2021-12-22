A 29-year-old man was shot in the leg Wednesday morning after an alleged marijuana deal turned into a robbery near Cal Anderson Park, according to Seattle police.

Witnesses told officers that they heard gunshots around 10:40 a.m. and saw a man flee with a gunshot wound, but officers did not find the victim, according to an online blotter post from police.

Police received another report around 30 minutes later about a man with a gunshot wound near Westlake Avenue North and John Street. Police identified the man as the same victim reported earlier that morning.

The 29-year-old told police he took a ride-share vehicle from Cal Anderson Park, according to the blotter post. Medics took the man to Harborview Medical Center.

Police say the shooting apparently stemmed from an attempted marijuana deal.