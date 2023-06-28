A man wounded another man with a sword amid an altercation that also involved a jammed handgun and attempted pitchfork stabbing during a suspected daylight burglary in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded Sunday afternoon to the 2100 block of Beacon Avenue South and found a 71-year-old resident suffering from minor injuries and a 61-year-old suspected of burglary with a stab wound to his torso, the Seattle Police Department said in a blotter post.

The 61-year-old man had entered the home while the residents were away, according to police. Upon returning, the older man noticed a kitchen window had been shattered and items in his home had been misplaced.

He found the stranger standing in his living room, and a struggle ensued, according to police. The intruder held the resident down while trying to stab him with a pitchfork, but the resident escaped and retrieved a firearm from his bedroom, police said.

The men wrestled for the firearm, which jammed when the resident tried to shoot the other man, police said. The resident then picked up a sword in his home and stabbed the other man, according to police.

After being stabbed, the man ran to a nearby residence, where officers detained him, police said. Medics treated both men and then took the 61-year-old to Harborview Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury.

He’ll be booked into King County custody after being medically cleared, according to police.