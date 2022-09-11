A man was shot to death Sunday night in Seattle’s Denny Triangle neighborhood near downtown, according to Seattle police.

Police and medics responded to the shooting in the 700 block of Lenora Street, in the vicinity of the Amazon Spheres, after 8:30 p.m., according to a tweet by the Seattle Police Department and the Seattle Fire Department’s real-time 911 tracker.

An adult male was located at the scene and declared deceased, police said. Homicide detectives were responding and police were searching for a suspect in the area.

The death continues Seattle’s rash of homicides in 2022, including four people killed in five days in late August.