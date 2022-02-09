A man in his 20s was shot multiple times Wednesday in the 200 block of James Street, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Witnesses reported the shooting around 1:30 p.m., Detective Patrick Michaud wrote in a blotter post. A possible suspect wearing gray clothing fled the scene in a Jeep Cherokee, witnesses told police.

Arriving officers provided first aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived, according to the post.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Police did not provide information on the severity of the man’s injuries.

