A homeowner shot and killed a man in a private driveway south of Everett on Monday morning after an “altercation,” according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting in the 13500 block of Highway 99 around 6:40 a.m. A 38-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were sitting in their vehicle, parked in a private driveway, when the owner of the home confronted them.

A news release from the Sheriff’s Office did not specify what happened during the altercation, only that the homeowner, 38, shot the other man, killing him.

The woman was not injured.

Deputies interviewed the homeowner and released him. Sheriff’s spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe did not say why the man was no longer in custody.

The victim and the suspect did not know each other, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The homicide investigation was ongoing. Detectives were applying for a search warrant to search the vehicle, O’Keefe said.