A man who reportedly had run into traffic was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning after Burien Police responded and unsuccessfully tried to de-escalate the situation, according to police.

Police were dispatched to the area of South 160th Street and First Avenue South shortly before 10:30 a.m., the Burien Police Department said. The man said he had a firearm, according to police. It was not immediately clear whether a weapon was visible.

Officers tried to deescalate the situation and get the man out of traffic, according to police. Police said de-escalation tactics were unsuccessful and shots were fired.

Police did not immediately say who fired shots.

Officers provided aid until medics arrived, police said. The man was taken to a hospital, and the severity of his injuries were not immediately clear.

No officers were injured, police said.

The Valley Independent Investigative Team will investigate the use of force. VIIT is a multiagency team responsible for investigating South King County shootings in which officers are involved.

Drivers should expect traffic delays in the area.

This developing story will be updated.