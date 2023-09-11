A 39-year-old man injured last week in a South Seattle shooting died Monday in the hospital.

Officers responded shortly after 5:45 p.m. Friday to the scene near Fifth Avenue South and South McClellan Street and found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to identify the man and give an official cause and manner of death.

As of Monday afternoon, police did not have updates on what led to the shooting, and had not identified any suspects, spokesperson Officer Shawn Weismiller said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police tip line at 206-233-5000.