A person was shot in South Seattle on Sunday afternoon, Seattle police said, at least the 11th victim of gun violence in the Seattle area over the weekend.

The latest shooting, reported around 4:30 Sunday, happened on the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue South, near the Safeway.

A male victim was shot in the arm and had non-life threatening injuries, Detective Valerie Carson, a Seattle police spokesperson said. No further information on the shooting was immediately available.

On Friday night and early Saturday, nine people were wounded and one killed in five different shootings in Seattle and Renton.

Seattle interim police Chief Adrian Diaz said Sunday afternoon, that none of the Friday-Saturday shootings appears to be related.

A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were shot in Hillman City late Friday.

Advertising

Around the same time, four people were shot at a party in Renton’s Ron Regis Park.

Just after midnight Saturday morning, a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg outside T-Mobile Park, after an eruption of gunfire, featuring more than 80 shots fired, from a nearby bar.

Shortly afterward, police say, a man in a car with gunshot damage arrived at Harborview, reporting a graze wound to his head.

Just 15 minutes after the Sodo gunfire, a man was shot near Capitol Hill’s Cal Anderson Park. He died on the scene, the only death to date from the weekend spurt of gunfire.

Another man was shot just after 3 a.m. Saturday in the Pioneer Square neighborhood.

On Sunday, five people remain hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center, after the rash of shootings.

Advertising

All five have been upgraded from critical condition to serious condition and remain in the ICU, said Susan Gregg, a Harborview spokesperson.

“When you have multiple dozens and dozens and dozens of rounds fired,” Diaz said, “we try to look at, what are the patterns? We pay attention to every shooting to determine if there’s a connection to gang activities, homelessness, youth violence, robberies, etc. Right now, all the shootings, it doesn’t appear that there’s any consistency in any of the shootings.”

As he has done before, Diaz described the department’s low staffing levels as a crisis.

He said a shooting like the one that happened in Sodo early Saturday, where the 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg, could take almost half of a precinct’s resources to respond.

“That leaves us very, very thin,” he said. “During the summer months, I’m making sure that on each of the weekends we’re doing our best to make sure that we’ve got enough staffing to hopefully have a visible presence out in the community.”

He said police are still investigating at the site where the Sodo shooting began. He said officers had recovered more than 80 rifle and handgun rounds at the scene.

Advertising

“Those are huge concerns for us,” Diaz said. “A shooting like Friday night, when you’ve got a lot of rounds fired, could have had a lot more victims.”

Mayor Bruce Harrell has proposed spending $2 million on recruiting and hiring incentives, in a push to add 500 new officers to the police force over the next two years. The City Council is expected to consider Harrell’s proposal this week.

“We’re in crisis,” Diaz said. “We have a staffing crisis.”

Over the past decade, the number of sworn officers at SPD has dropped from around 1,300 from 2013-19 to under 1,000 in 2022, with more than 400 resignations and retirements since 2020. While SPD staffing has been fully funded in that time, the department has struggled to recruit quickly enough to keep up with attrition.