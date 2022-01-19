One man was shot and injured at the Tacoma Mall on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

According to Tacoma Police, an officer working off-duty at the mall heard gunshots fired in the parking lot and found a wounded man outside the north side of the mall. The man was taken to the hospital.

Originally, Tacoma police said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries, but an hour later said the man’s condition had improved and was no longer considered life-threatening.

In November, a 16-year-old boy was shot and injured inside the Tacoma Mall, prompting hundreds to flee or hide. The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. on Black Friday.