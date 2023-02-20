One man is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting at a home in South King County early Monday, the second homicide at the address within three months.

The King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call just after 3 a.m. reporting a fight and shooting after a stranger entered a home in the 30800 block of Military Road South, east of Interstate 5 near Federal Way.

Deputies found an open front door and a man inside who appeared to have been shot to death. Another man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Detectives are investigating and had not released further information on the victims or any suspect as of noon Monday.

Deputy Megan Ross said authorities had previously responded to the same address regarding a homicide in November. The dead body in that case was discovered inside a burning trailer.

Ross said the investigation into the earlier homicide is still open.