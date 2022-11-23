PORTLAND — Officials say a 30-year-old man has died after Portland police shot him Saturday in Southeast Portland.

Portland police said Wednesday that the state medical examiner’s officer determined Immanueal Jaquez Clark-Johnson of Portland died from a gunshot wound, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Police did not say what day Clark-Johnson died.

The Portland Police Bureau’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting with the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office and East County Major Crimes Team.

Officers responded shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday to a reported armed robbery. An officer spotted a vehicle allegedly associated with the robbery driving recklessly before stopping in the parking lot of Redwood Friends Church, police said.

At 12:41 a.m., police shot Clark-Johnson and injured him. Police have not said how many shots were fired or how many officers fired weapons.

Clark-Johnson was taken to a hospital and officers detained three other people. On Saturday, police spokesperson Kevin Allen said that the man shot was expected to survive.

Clark-Johnson is the fourth person Portland police have killed in 2022. Police have injured four others in shootings.

Portland police haven’t released the names of the officer or officers who fired their weapons Saturday, marking the fifth time since July that the bureau has gone against its own deadly force policy to release those names within a day, the newspaper reported.