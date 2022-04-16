A man accused of trying to hurt his children was shot in the shoulder after a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy opened fire Friday night near Tacoma.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement the shooting happened as deputies responded to a 911 call from a 10-year-old boy who reported that his father had been drinking inside an apartment and was trying to hit him and his 9-year-old brother.

According to the statement, after officers arrived at the Byrn Mar Apartments in Parkland around 8:05 p.m., the man was heard saying he would shoot his pistol at police. The children, who had locked themselves inside a bedroom, were rescued through an apartment window and shots were fired, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The man then called 911 to report he had been shot in the shoulder and spoke with a negotiator for more than hour before surrendering, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody and to a hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder.

No officers were hurt and the deputy who opened fire was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.