Seattle robbery detectives are investigating after a man was shot while clinging to his car during a carjacking, according to police.

At 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, 911 callers reported a man firing a rifle near 8th Avenue Northeast and Northeast Northgate Way, police said. A man called 911 shortly after and said he had been shot during an attempted carjacking, Seattle police said in an online blotter post.

The man said he was in his vehicle in the 11000 block of 8th Avenue Northeast when people approached him and took his car at gunpoint, police said.

He said he clung to his car as the people drove away in it, according to police. He was shot as he held onto the vehicle, police said.

The suspects then fled from the car, police said, and the man got back in and drove to a nearby business, where he was met by police and Seattle Fire Department medics.

The 25-year-old man, who was shot in the arm and buttocks, was taken to Harborview Medical Center.