A man was shot and killed in West Seattle early Thursday, according to Seattle police.

Seattle police responded to the 5200 block of 17th Avenue Southwest after 12:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting, the Seattle Police Department said in an online blotter post. Police arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound inside a home.

Police and Seattle Fire Department medics attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Police ask anyone with information to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.