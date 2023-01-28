A man was shot and killed Friday night in an encampment underneath Interstate 5, Seattle police said.

Officers found the 45-year-old man around 11 p.m. Friday in a dwelling under the interstate, at the intersection of 5th Avenue NE and NE 42nd Street, police said.

The man had a “life-threatening gunshot wound to his side,” police said, and was declared dead at the scene, which is between Wallingford and the University District. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.