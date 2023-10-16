A shooting in Seattle’s Central District on Monday afternoon sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries, and bullets damaged a nearby learning center.

The shooting was in the 300 block of 23rd Avenue South, near the A 4 Apple Learning Center. The child care center takes care of infants and children up to 5 years old, according their website. No children were injured.

The man was shot multiple times and taken to Harborview Medical Center. The learning center sustained property damage.

The circumstances of the shooting have not been confirmed, said police spokesperson Officer Shawn Weismiller. No other details were immediately available Monday.

Seattle police asked people to avoid the area while detectives investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.