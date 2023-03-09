A man who killed a brewery-owning Kitsap County couple last year was sentenced to more than 66 years in prison on Wednesday.

Shaun D. Rose, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder for the shootings of Steven and Mina Shulz, both 51. The Olalla couple ran a small brewery, E2W Brewing, out of their property near Port Orchard. They were found dead at their home in August.

Kitsap County Superior Court Judge Jennifer Forbes also sentenced Rose for theft of a firearm and residential burglary in connection with an earlier incident that year.

The couple’s bodies were discovered in 2022 after their daughter went to the family home and found blood and signs of a break-in.

Deputies found the bodies in a garbage can on the property. They had apparently been shot.

At the sentencing on Wednesday, the couple’s daughter said she was diagnosed with PTSD after the murders, according to the Kitsap Sun.

“I lie awake, haunted by thoughts of what my parents went through in their final moments, how much pain and suffering they must have felt as Shaun Rose violated their security, their home, their bodies,” she said, according to the newspaper.

Steven Shulz, a U.S. Air Force veteran, met his wife while he was stationed in Japan. The two “bonded over 80’s rock,” according to an obituary, and married in 1993. Mina Shulz would later visit Japan with her daughter every year and enjoyed taking art classes.

The couple began experimenting with brewing their own beer and named their small company “East 2 West Brewing” to represent Mina from the East and Steven from the West, the obituary said. They had gotten a permit to open their brewery three weeks before they were killed.

Rose’s defense attorney said the murders were a result of his client’s fentanyl addiction, the Sun reported.

“Mr. Rose, I don’t know him, but he probably was at one point not addicted to drugs, maybe living a productive life at some point in his time, but there was a turning point, there was a diversion in the road that he took that resulted in the immense and unspeakable tragedy that you’re all enduring today,” Forbes said, according to the Sun.