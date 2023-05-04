A 53-year-old man who spent nearly 30 years in a California prison for murder was returned to King County last week to face allegations that he fatally shot a woman and her young son in 1994 and left their bodies in the middle of a Renton street.

Jerome Frank Jones, who has a lengthy history of committing violent crimes, was booked into the King County Jail on April 28 on two aggravated first-degree murder charges, records show. He’s being held without bail.

Jones is accused of fatally shooting Stacy Ann Falcon-Dewey, 23, and her 3-year-old son, Jacob Dewey, while committing — or attempting to commit — rape and robbery, according to prosecutors. He was charged with their killings in February 2022, when his earliest possible parole date in California was listed as March 2030.

It wasn’t immediately known why Jones was returned to King County more than six years earlier than expected. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Washington’s only punishment for aggravated first-degree murder is life in prison without the possibility of release, as the state Supreme Court in 2018 unanimously struck down the death penalty, calling it arbitrary and racially biased. Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill two weeks ago officially abolishing the death penalty and removing it from state law.

Jones bound, beat and raped Falcon-Dewey “and likely shot her child to death in front of her before killing her,” according to the charging papers filed last year by former Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Berliner. “The extraordinary violence and cruelty of these murders demonstrates the extreme danger he presents to society,” Berliner wrote.

A Seattle Times newspaper delivery driver found the bodies of Falcon-Dewey and her son early Oct. 28, 1994, in the middle of South 55th Street, a secluded dead-end road, charging papers say. Evidence showed signs of a struggle both inside and outside Falcon-Dewey’s car, the charges say. Five .380 shell casings were found nearby.

Police learned Falcon-Dewey had dropped off her son at a friend’s apartment at the Kenton Ridge apartment complex the night before the shootings and returned to pick him up sometime after 1 a.m., the charges say.

Falcon-Dewey had previously lived at the apartment complex but had moved out a few months before her death. Detectives later confirmed with an apartment manager that Jones had also lived there in 1993 and 1994, according to the charges. Otherwise, detectives found no connections between Jones and Falcon-Dewey.

The apartment complex is 4 1/2 miles from the shooting scene, charging papers say.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Falcon-Dewey had been shot in the back of the head as well as in her left arm and shoulder, the charges say. Her son died from two gunshot wounds to the head, one of them at close range.

During Falcon-Dewey’s autopsy, oral swabs and fingernail clippings captured DNA from an unknown man. That evidence was preserved and matched to Jones in 2002 after advances in DNA science, charging papers say.

The killings became the subject of a 2019 Seattle Times series, “In the Dark,” which detailed how the case was neglected for years, despite seeming to be solved. All the while, Vianne Falcon — the mother and grandmother of the victims — was never informed of the DNA link to Jones.

Before charges were filed, investigators reexamined some evidence and submitted items for further forensic testing to confirm more links to Jones. In December 2021, Jones’ DNA was found on the jacket worn by Jacob Dewey, the charges say.

Since his 1998 murder conviction, Jones had been serving a prison sentence for the 1995 murder of Gregory Hebdon, an Irvine, Calif., businessman and father of two young children.

Once known as “Roam Dog,” Jones has a long rap sheet steeped in gangs, drugs and violence dating back to his teenage years. He grew up near Compton, Calif., and ran with the Crips street gang during the crack-cocaine explosion of the 1980s, garnering felony convictions and prison terms for separate incidents of attempted robbery and robbery.

His first conviction in Washington — for crack possession — came in late December 1993. After Falcon-Dewey and her son were killed 10 months later, Jones returned to California, where he murdered Hebdon in March 1995, charging papers say.

“After that crime, Mr. Jones fled back to the Seattle area, where he was later arrested and held at the King County Jail,” according to charging papers. “While in custody, the defendant brutally assaulted a corrections officer.”

Jones was convicted of second-degree assault and served time in a Washington prison before being extradited to California, where he was convicted of Hebdon’s murder.

Information from Seattle Times’ archives is included in this story.