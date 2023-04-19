A 35-year-old Seattle man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and assault charges stemming from a deadly shooting at a busy Capitol Hill intersection that killed another man and injured his young nephew.

The courtroom for Patrick F. Cooney’s arraignment on second-degree murder and first-degree assault charges was packed with members of slain Seattle activist Elijah Lewis’ family and other supporters. Lewis, 23, was fatally shot April 1 after what prosecutors say should have been a “minor, inconsequential traffic misunderstanding” while he and his nephew were on the way to a monster truck rally for the boy’s ninth birthday.

The boy was shot in the leg and later released from a hospital. Cooney remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail.

The shooting occurred after Lewis picked up his nephew from an apartment building at Broadway and East Pine Street and pulled into traffic on Pine, prompting “some type of encounter” with Cooney, who was riding an electric scooter, according to the charges.

Cooney, who was riding east on Pine, yelled something to the effect of, “Watch where you are going,” and he and Lewis were heard “cussing” at each other, the charges say.

Video footage from the intersection didn’t entirely capture the initial encounter, but it appeared that Lewis pulled into traffic and into Cooney’s path, the charges say. After looking back at the car, the footage showed that Cooney stopped and straddled the scooter in the middle of the lane, then tried to kick the car’s passenger door as Lewis drove past him, according to charging papers.

Cooney dropped the scooter and continued to move with the vehicle, until neither he nor Lewis’ car could be seen in the footage for a moment, the charges say. Even as Lewis turned right onto Broadway and left the frame, Cooney could “still be seen walking in the direction of the vehicle with a gun in his hand,” a Seattle police detective wrote in charging papers.

Cooney returned to the scooter, where he appeared to rack his gun and then picked something off the ground and waited for police to arrive, the charges say.

It’s unclear from charging papers whether the footage captured the deadly shooting, but officers later found five cartridge casings at the scene.

Crime scene investigators determined that three bullets struck Lewis’ car: One went through the front passenger door and tore through the 9-year-old’s right calf, a second went through the rear passenger window and was found fused into the hood of the boy’s sweatshirt, and a third was fired through the rear window and struck Lewis in the back, the charges say.

Lewis was remembered as an entrepreneur and activist who was heavily involved with Africatown Community Land Trust, an organization focused on preserving the city’s Black community. A graduate of Rainier Beach High School, he did community outreach with Black vendors, artists, poets and singers for events in the Central District and Rainier Valley, Lewis’ brother, Mario Dunham, told The Seattle Times. He also owned a cleaning business and a financial group and was involved in several community groups and activist movements, his brother said.

The charging papers don’t indicate what type of handgun was used in the shooting or whether Cooney had a concealed pistol license. He does not have any known criminal convictions.

Information from The Seattle Times archives is included in this story.