A Tacoma man pleaded guilty on Friday to committing a federal hate crime and making false statements to the FBI about his role in a December 2018 racially motivated attack on a Black DJ at a Lynnwood bar, according to the FBI and federal prosecutors.

In return for 47-year-old Jason DeSimas’ guilty plea, the U.S. Attorney’s Office agreed to seek dismissal of two additional hate crime charges, one each for the two, biracial men who came to the DJ’s aid and were punched in the face, court records show.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, the government and defense will jointly recommend that DeSimas be sentenced to just over three years in federal prison, though U.S. District Court Judge Richard Jones is not bound to follow the recommendation when DeSimas is sentenced in July, according to court records and a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle.

In pleading guilty to committing a hate crime, DeSimas — who at the time of the assault on the DJ was a prospective member of a white supremacist group — admitted he willfully caused bodily injury due to the actual or perceived race of the victim. He also admitted to making a false statement when he claimed in an interview with FBI agents that he had not used racial slurs before, during and after the assault, the records show.

Daniel Delbert Dorson, 27, of Corvallis, Oregon, pleaded guilty last April to a hate crime and making false statements and is scheduled to be sentenced in August. He falsely claimed he’d come to Washington to attend a punk show and told FBI agents he was wearing a borrowed “flight jacket,” even though he owned his own jacket that is associated with membership in a white supremacist group, according to court records.

Also charged in the case are Jason Stanley, 46, of Boise, Idaho, and Randy Smith, 42, of Eugene, Ore,gon according to federal prosecutors. Both remain in custody as they await trial on hate crime and false statement charges. The federal indictment says Stanley claimed not to have been in Washington during the weekend of Dec. 8, 2018, while Smith claimed his knuckles were bloodied during his arrest when in fact he had bloodied knuckles from participating in the assault on the three victims.

The four men were among a larger group of white supremacists, many of them from out of state, who had gathered in the area for “Martyr’s Day,” on Dec. 8, 2018. The gathering on Whidbey Island commemorates the death of Robert Jay Mathews, who died in a shootout with FBI agents at his cabin there on that day in 1984. Mathews was the founder of The Order, a neo-Nazi group.

The night before, the four men attended an informal gathering at the Lynnwood residence of another member of a white supremacist group, court records say. A group of more than 10 people decided to go to a nearby bar, and most of the men in the group sported crew cuts, clothing and tattoos that “expressed their views on white race superiority,” according to the records.

The group aggressively took over the dance floor and many of them “gave the Nazi salute” while dancing and moving around the bar, the records say. When the DJ took a break, Stanley went on stage and manipulated the DJ equipment without permission and when the DJ noticed, he returned to the stage and moved Stanley away from his equipment, say the court records.

Members from Stanley’s group surrounded the DJ and called him derogatory names, including the N-word, the records say. When the DJ cursed the group, Dorson punched him, causing the DJ to fall to the floor. Others, including Smith, Stanley and DeSimas, then joined in, repeatedly punching, kicking and stomping the DJ, according to court records.

Members of the white supremacist groups present at the bar that night consider it “to be disrespectful for a Black man to touch a White man without permission, and for a Black man to challenge conduct or acts by White men,” the records say.

The DJ lost consciousness during the beating and suffered pain, bleeding and swelling in his eye, and bruising to his back, chest and legs, say the records. Two biracial men who attempted to intervene both sustained injuries from being punched and struck in the face, court records say.

Information from Seattle Times archives is included in this story.