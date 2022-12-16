A 25-year-old man on a scooter was killed early Friday morning after he was struck by two drivers in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood.

About 12:20 a.m., a person driving northbound on the 4800 block of Fourth Avenue South hit the man riding a rented scooter in the northbound lanes, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The driver pulled over and found the man lying in the road, police said, when a second motorist then struck the man. The incident occurred on the elevated portion of Fourth Avenue South that crosses railroad tracks.

Police officers arrived and attempted to provide medical aid, but the 25-year-old died at the scene. The victim’s name was not immediately available.

Both drivers remained at the scene. Police said officers evaluated the drivers and found no signs of impairment. Detectives with the department’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad are reviewing the incident.