The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified Jeremy Dayton as the 40-year-old man who exchanged gunfire with sheriff’s deputies last week, killing one deputy and injuring a second before he was fatally shot during a SWAT operation in Spanaway.

Dayton died March 15 from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner. Homicide is not a legal determination and simply means someone died as a result of intentionally inflicted harm by another person.

Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, was identified last week by sheriff’s officials as the SWAT officer who was fatally wounded during the shooting at a mobile home park in the 19000 block of Pacific Avenue South, where the SWAT team was attempting to arrest Dayton. Calata died Wednesday afternoon at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Tacoma.

SWAT commander Sgt. Rich Scaniffe, 45, was wounded in the shooting. He was released from the hospital Friday.

Pierce County Superior Court records show Dayton has a lengthy criminal history that includes two previous convictions for second-degree assault, one in 2000 and the second in 2017, which are both strike offenses.

In the 2017 case, he was sentenced to just over five years in prison for assaulting his estranged wife, fracturing her jaw and knocking out a couple teeth, according to court records.

In March 2021, Dayton was charged with second-degree assault, accused of beating a man in his 60s, and if convicted, faced a life sentence as a persistent offender under the state’s three-strikes law, the records show.

Prosecutors say Dayton showed up at the Golden West Restaurant and Lounge in Tacoma on Feb. 22, 2021, where he had previously been barred for fighting. He flew into a rage when staff refused to serve him, tossing around chairs and tables before exiting into an alley, charging papers say.

The victim followed Dayton in an attempt to calm him down, telling him something to the effect of, “Jeremy, don’t be violent like that,” according to the charges. Dayton punched the man in the head and continued punching him after the man fell to the ground and lost consciousness, the charges say. The victim suffered a brain bleed and a fractured cheek bone but survived his injuries.

Dayton, who posted $200,000 bail, was supposed to stand trial in that case on March 7 but didn’t show up, court records say. He was charged with bail jumping, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

It was that warrant SWAT officers were presumably serving when Dayton fired on deputies.

Stacy Dayton said she met Jeremy Dayton online in 2012, married him in 2015 and separated from him two years later, the News Tribune of Tacoma reported. The newspaper quoted her as describing him “as a good man at one time” and that Jeremy Dayton was a union construction worker who helped raise her children from a previous relationship, treating them as his own.

The fatal officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Pierce County Independent Investigation Team, comprised of investigators from the sheriff’s department, the Washington State Patrol and the Bonney Lake, Buckley, Gig Harbor, Lakewood, Sumner, Dupont, Tacoma, Fife, Milton and Puyallup police departments. Tacoma police have been assigned to lead the investigation, which does include members from the sheriff’s department.

Additional details about how the shooting unfolded have not been released.

A celebration of life will be held to memorialize Calata from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Church for All Nations, 111 112th St. E., Tacoma. The service is open to the public.

Information from Seattle Times archives is included in this story.