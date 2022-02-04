Seattle homicide detectives are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that left a 24-year-old man dead at 43rd Avenue South and South Othello Street.

Officers responded at 4:12 p.m. after receiving a report of a collision and found a man with more than one gunshot wound, said Detective Valerie Carson.

Seattle Fire Department medics provided aid, but the man died at the scene, said Kristin Tinsley, SFD public information officer.

Police ask anyone with information to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000

No other information was immediately available.