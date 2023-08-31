A man died after a shooting in Seattle early Thursday, according to police.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to a report that a man had been shot in the 2100 block of Third Avenue, which is between Lenora Street and Blanchard Street. Police found a man with a gunshot wound, the Seattle Police Department said in an online blotter post.

Police provided aid until Seattle Fire arrived and took over medical care. Despite life-saving efforts, the man died.

Police said it was not clear what led to the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.