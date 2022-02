Authorities are investigating after a 37-year-old man was shot fatally shot at a restaurant in Tacoma Saturday night.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Pacific Ave. shortly after 9 p.m., where an unknown shooter fired multiple shots through the window of a restaurant, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

A man inside was shot and died at the scene, police said.

No other details were available, including suspect information.

An investigation is ongoing.