Seattle police detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an encampment in North Seattle on Sunday night.

Police said officers were called to an encampment near North 96th Street and Aurora Avenue North around 9:50 p.m. for reports that someone had been shot.

It is unclear what relationship the shooter or victim had to the encampment.

When officers arrived, police and Seattle Fire Department medics attempted life-saving measures on the 38-year-old man, but medics eventually declared the man dead, police said on their online blotter.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.