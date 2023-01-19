Seattle police have given no update on the investigation into a dinnertime robbery and shooting at a Seattle mom-and-pop teriyaki restaurant that resulted in the death of one man Saturday night.

And as of Wednesday, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to release the name of the victim with no explanation as to why.

Still, the community has raised more than $40,000 to support the family of Hansoo Kim, through a GoFundMe account set up by a family friend.

Kim, the 58-year-old co-owner of Rainier Teriyaki, is remembered as a devoted family man and outdoors enthusiast who was always willing to lend a hand and support the people in his life, according to Rachel Kim, the friend (unrelated to Hansoo Kim) who set up the GoFundMe.

Rachel Kim said Hansoo Kim is survived by his wife and three children. She said the victim’s family has asked for privacy as they grieve.

A QR code directing people to the GoFundMe page was posted on the door of Rainier Teriyaki along with a growing memorial of flowers, candles, balloons and notes outside the entrance.

Metropolitan King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay also took to Twitter on Wednesday to urge support for the family of Hansoo Kim. “Let’s wrap his family in love & resources and let’s double down on the work to end gun violence especially in the South End,” he tweeted.

Seattle police Chief Adrian Diaz, who visited the shooting scene Saturday, said investigators believe three people were involved in the armed robbery and shooting at the restaurant, located in the 3300 block of Rainier Avenue South, which took place around 8 p.m. No arrests have been made. Police have offered no update since that night.

Rainier Teriyaki remained closed Wednesday and is expected to be shuttered indefinitely. Owners and employees of nearby businesses remained wary on Wednesday evening.

A nearby restaurant began closing earlier due to safety concerns. The owners asked for anonymity out of fear that they too could be targeted for violence, and an owner said she had begun locking the door an hour before the usual closing time, only letting people in who she recognizes or who have already placed an order.

The owner said Seattle police officers came by Monday to check how employees and patrons were feeling and officers told her they would be patrolling more often over the next couple of days.

“Here, it’s so dark at night,” she said. “Everyone owns family businesses … I don’t know how I feel without constant patrolling the next couple days.”

On Wednesday night, the owner said she had not seen any officers come by.

“It is sort of a neighborhood gem. It’s a very busy place, especially on the weekends,” said Seattle City Councilmember Tammy Morales, whose family has regularly patronized the restaurant in District 2, which Morales represents. “It’s really tragic for him and his family, the restaurant staff and the whole community up there.”

Morales said there are signs posted inside Rainier Teriyaki reminding people to treat each other with kindness — which makes the violent death all the harder to accept.

“Unfortunately this kind of senseless violence rocks our community repeatedly,” she said. “I know other business owners in the area are also grieving and trying to take care of each other.”

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement that his heart goes out to everyone impacted by the shooting.

“This killing is yet another tragic — and wholly unnecessary — reminder of why our administration continues to lead with public safety first, advancing the necessary investments and comprehensive strategies to make Seattle safer,” Harrell said. “Every person — neighbors, workers, small business owners, no matter whether they’re at a restaurant, enjoying a night out, or at home in their neighborhood — deserves to feel safe and to be safe.”

Seattle Times staff reporter Vonnai Phair contributed to this story.