The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 68-year-old man killed in a road rage shooting in Seattle’s Industrial District last week.

Robert Jensen died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and his death was ruled a homicide, the Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday.

Witnesses told police a road rage incident between two men escalated and the suspect shot Jensen in the 4400 block of Fourth Avenue South last Thursday morning, the Seattle Police Department previously said in a blotter item.

Officers aided Jensen until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took him to Harborview Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The 38-year-old suspect reported the incident to police and remained at the scene to give officers a statement. Investigators collected his gun as evidence, but he was not arrested.

Detective Valerie Carson, a police spokesperson, said no arrests have been made in the shooting as of Wednesday evening.

Certain circumstances, including a need to investigate further or obtain probable cause, may prevent detectives from making immediate arrests in such cases, Carson said.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to email SPD_homicide@seattle.gov or call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.