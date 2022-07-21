A man shot and killed another man in an apparent road rage incident Thursday in the Industrial District, Seattle police say.

Officers received a report at 10:13 a.m. about a man who had been shot in the 4400 block of Fourth Avenue South, the Seattle Police Department said in its online blotter. Witnesses told officers the men had been involved in a road rage incident that escalated into a shooting, according to police.

Authorities aided a 68-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he died.

The suspect, 38, reported the incident to 911 and remained at the scene to give officers a statement, police said. He wasn’t arrested.

Detective Valerie Carson, a police spokesperson, said she wasn’t immediately able to say why the man wasn’t arrested, noting that it’s likely detectives need to investigate further or didn’t have probable cause to make an arrest at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.