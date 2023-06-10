A man was shot and killed in Rainier Valley Friday night, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a man shot in the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue South shortly after 9:30 p.m. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and attempted lifesaving measures until Seattle Fire Department members arrived.

The victim was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead. Police said it’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with more information can call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000.