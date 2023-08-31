A man died after a shooting in Sammamish early Thursday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 1:20 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired at a home in the 3500 block of East Lake Sammamish Shore Lane Northeast, according to Sgt. Eric White.

At that house, officers found a man in his 60s with a gunshot wound. Medics arrived and attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The shots were later determined to be a “possible drive-by shooting,” White said.

No arrests have been made, and there are no suspects at this time. The sheriff’s office said it was not clear what led to the shooting.