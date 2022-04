Seattle police found a man who had been shot, lying in the street in the Pioneer Square neighborhood early Saturday, according to the police department’s online blotter.

He died at the scene.

Officers on patrol found him after hearing shots fired in the 200 block of South Washington Street around 2:15 a.m., according to police.

Detectives overnight were speaking with witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 206-233-5000.