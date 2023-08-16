A man died after a shooting in North Seattle early Wednesday, according to Seattle police.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man shot near the intersection of North 104th Street and Aurora Avenue North, the Seattle Police Department said in an online blotter post.

Officers found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Police provided aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The man died at the hospital, police said.

Police said it was not clear what led up to the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.