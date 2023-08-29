A man died after a shooting in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood Monday night, according to Seattle police.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man shot in the 13700 block of 32nd Avenue Northeast, the Seattle Police Department said in an online blotter post.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. Police provided aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The man died at the hospital, police said.

Police said it was not clear what led to the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.