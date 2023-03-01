A driver struck and killed a man in a hit-and-run Tuesday night in Kent, police said.

An officer on patrol found the man with life-threatening injuries in the 22800 block of Central Avenue North shortly before 10 p.m., the Kent Police Department said in a news release.

Two people were standing on the roadway with the injured man, police said.

One of the witnesses told police they heard a vehicle hit the man, then the driver fled the scene.

The officer attempted lifesaving measures until medics arrived. The man later died from his injuries.

Police were working to identify the vehicle and a suspect. Tips can be directed to the department’s tip line at 253-856-5808 or KPDTips@kentwa.gov.