A man was killed after being hit by two cars in North Seattle on Friday night, according to the Seattle Police Department. The drivers then left the scene, police said.

The victim, who has not been publicly named by police, was struck near the intersection of Linden Avenue North and North 145th Street. When authorities arrived at the scene Friday evening, they discovered a man unresponsive on the roadway. Soon after, the Seattle Fire Department pronounced the victim dead.

Witnesses told police officers they saw two vehicles hit the victim before fleeing the area. The vehicles have been described as sedans, police said.

The department’s Traffic Collisions Investigations Squad will lead the investigation into the incident. The suspects and the vehicles involved have not yet been found.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to call 206-684-8923.