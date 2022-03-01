FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Federal Way early Tuesday morning. Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stay at the scene.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 900 block of South 348th Street just after midnight Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a 58-year-old man with “significant injuries” who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle, KING 5 reported.

Officers gave the man first aid until paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officers found the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crashed into a nearby building. Police said the vehicle was abandoned, and the driver was not in the area.

The Federal Way Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene to investigate.