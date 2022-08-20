A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Granite Falls after getting into an altercation Saturday morning, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 21100 block of Gun Club Road around 11 a.m. after a witness called 911 to report a man had multiple gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. First responders tried lifesaving measures, but he died at the scene.

The man will be identified by the county’s medical examiner’s office.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the suspected shooter as a 22-year-old Mount Vernon man, who left in a vehicle but was later found driving in Granite Falls, the statement said.

Deputies stopped the driver and arrested him without incident.

The victim and alleged shooter did not know each other, but had a verbal altercation before the shooting, the statement said.