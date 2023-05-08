A man was fatally shot in West Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood early Monday, according to police.

Officers arrived in the 9200 block of 15th Avenue Southwest just after 3 a.m. and found a 41-year-old man lying in the road with a suspected gunshot wound, the Seattle Police Department said in an online blotter post.

Police and medics tried to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown, police said Monday morning. Police did not immediately have information about a suspect but said they believe there’s no ongoing danger to the public.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. Police ask anyone with information to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.