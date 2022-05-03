Seattle firefighters recovered the body of a man from one of three boats that were destroyed in a Tuesday fire at a Duwamish Waterway boathouse, authorities say.

Two boats moored inside the boathouse and another to the south of the building were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived in the 6300 block of First Avenue just after 1:30 p.m., Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley said.

Firefighters contained the blaze within 15 minutes, Tinsley said, but the severity of the fire damage made it difficult for firefighters to search for the missing man.

The boathouse structure was at risk of collapsing, so firefighters had to disassemble it to make the area safer, Tinsley said.

A resident of another boat that did not catch fire was evaluated for minor injuries, Tinsley said. No other injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, Tinsley said.

The U.S. Coast Guard, meanwhile, is working with firefighters to monitor pollution and assess pollutants that may have seeped into the water, said Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier.

The levels are currently unknown, he said.