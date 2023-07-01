A man died Friday evening after being shot in the Columbia City neighborhood, according to Seattle police.

Shortly after 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting near 35th Avenue South and South Dawson Street, according to a Seattle Police Department blotter post.

They found a man with gunshot wounds, and police and fire crews began life-saving efforts, police said. The man died at the scene.

Officers detained a suspect, according to the blotter post, which gave no information on where that man was found.

The shooting victim had driven to the intersection where officers found him, police said. Police found evidence of a shooting blocks away, near Martin Luther King Junior Way South and South Orcas Street.

Police have provided no other details.