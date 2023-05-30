A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Auburn on Tuesday morning, and no one has been arrested, according to police.

Around 9:30 a.m., a vehicle pulled up alongside the victim’s car at a stoplight in the intersection of Fourth Street Southeast and Auburn Way South and fired a gun, according to police. The victim, in his 20s, was shot in the passenger seat. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Auburn police tip line at 253-288-7403.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not immediately available.