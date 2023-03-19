The man killed by an Everett police officer and Snohomish County deputy last weekend has been identified as 58-year-old Charles Hubbard, according to a news release from the Skagit-Island Multiple Agency Response Team.

Hubbard was shot to death at his home in the 800 block of 91st Place Southwest on March 11, after police responded to reports of domestic violence in which the victim had visible injuries. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Hubbard’s manner of death was homicide.

Hubbard was known to have rifles and handguns in the past, according to the news release. He did not respond to commands to come out to the street, the investigative team said, and reportedly pointed a gun out the window.

The man then went into the backyard. Shortly before 1:30 a.m., five SWAT team members entered the backyard and gave commands, according to the statement. Two SWAT team members then shot the man.

Hubbard had two handguns, according to the investigative team. The investigative team’s statement did not clarify whether the 58-year-old fired at police or if he was holding a gun when he was shot in the backyard.

The two law enforcement officers involved in the lethal encounter were identified as Everett police Officer Wintch, with seven years of service, and Snohomish County Deputy Bittinger, with nine years of service. Both are on paid administrative leave.

The news release did not include the officers’ first names. However, Everett City Council records show an Officer Blake Wintch was sworn in seven years ago.

It took two days for the Skagit-Island Multiple Agency Response Team to announce that Hubbard had died at the scene.

“There was no intent or no reason not to release that information,” Lt. Mike Moore said.

Moore said 22 investigators were involved in reviewing the use of deadly force. March 13 was the first day the investigators were able to come together, Moore said, and his team wanted to ensure everyone was coming to the same conclusions regarding the timeline and details before putting out more information.

Leslie Cushman, a member of the Washington Coalition for Police Accountability, said the delay in releasing information about Hubbard’s death was a problem.

“I think there is a reluctance to communicate in a transparent way because there is a basic misunderstanding around the responsibility to communicate,” Cushman said.

The Washington state Legislature enacted a new law in 2019 that established requirements for how agencies investigate police use of deadly force.

Under the law, the Washington Administrative Code requires assigning a family liaison within 24 hours, as well as a tribal liaison if tribal membership is associated.

Friday’s news release said the investigation is “complex.”

“It takes time, requires thoroughness and patience for these investigations to be done properly,” the release said.

The results of the investigation will be sent to the county prosecutor, who will then determine whether to charge the officers with a crime.