Seattle police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man killed Friday at a Ballard homeless encampment.

Police and firefighters responded to a report of a dead person at an encampment near 14th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 56th Street early Saturday afternoon, according to SPD’s online blotter.

At the time, officers who documented the scene didn’t notice anything indicating the man’s death was suspicious, police said. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office later learned the man died from a gunshot wound, however, and authorities opened a homicide investigation.

The medical examiner on Tuesday identified the man as Dylan Hunter and determined he died Friday from a gunshot wound to the head.

His death was ruled a homicide — the second encampment killing in recent days, as a man was fatally shot at a West Seattle encampment earlier this week.

Seattle has recorded 24 homicides so far this year and could easily in 2022 meet or surpass the 41 homicides investigated last year, especially because violence tends to spike during summer months.

Fifty-three homicides were committed in Seattle in 2020, 20 more than in 2019, according to a Seattle Times database compiled with information from police, prosecutors and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police ask anyone with information about the Ballard homicide to call their Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.