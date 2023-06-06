King County prosecutors charged a 45-year-old man with killing two people “with no provocation” in January as they ate takeout in a parked car in Georgetown.

Michael Angel May Carrillo, 45, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the January 19 shootings of 57-year-old Chester Woodrow Wilson and 53-year-old Ernesto Ayala.

Prosecutors allege Carrillo fatally shot the two men in the head while they were eating in the car at Fifth Avenue South and South Michigan Street in Seattle. Witnesses said the men did nothing to provoke Carrillo, according to the charging documents.

“Clearly, the defendant is a person who has extreme difficulty controlling his anger,” prosecutors wrote in the charging documents, arguing Carrillo is a flight risk.

A witness sitting in the back seat told police Carrillo was standing outside the passenger side of the car moments before the men were shot, according to the charging documents.

The documents state surveillance video showed Carrillo near the scene in the hour before the shooting.

On April 29, Seattle police were dispatched to an unrelated call at 34th Avenue West and West Dravus Street, in the Magnolia neighborhood, where they found Carrillo brandishing an ax, according to the charging documents. Carrillo was arrested on an outstanding burglary warrant, and a gun he had on him matched shell casings recovered from the shooting scene, according to prosecutors.

Carrillo identified himself in stills from surveillance footage of the shooter in the January killings, according to the charging documents.

Carrillo is being held at the King County Jail with bail set at $4 million, and he faces a minimum sentence of 50 years in prison if convicted as charged. His arraignment is set for June 12.