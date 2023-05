A man was injured in a shooting Monday near a Fred Meyer in Federal Way, according to police.

Officers arrived at the 33700 block of 21st Ave South shortly after 12:30 p.m., the Federal Way Police Department said.

Police said on Twitter they will provide additional information when it becomes available.

Officers have arrived at the scene of a shooting at the Fred Meyer – 33702 21st Ave S. There are reports of an adult male injured by gunfire. This is an active incident. Additional info will be provided, when available, via the PIO. pic.twitter.com/6TPoX3cGMk — Federal Way Police (@FedWayPD) May 15, 2023

This is an developing story. Check back for updates.