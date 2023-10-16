A man was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood.

Officers responded shortly before 9:15 p.m. to a report of a shooting near the intersection of 36th Avenue South and South Genesee Street, said Officer Shawn Patrick Weismiller, Seattle Police spokesperson. Police found a man, 39, with gunshot wounds.

Seattle Fire Department personnel took the man to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

No suspects have been identified, Weismiller said, and what led to the shooting is not yet known.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.