Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times late Tuesday near Third Avenue and Bell Street in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. and found a 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg. Police began first-aid measures, then transferred care to medics from the Seattle Fire Department. Medics took the man to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Witnesses said the shooter fled on foot, police said.

The shooting followed a weekend of violence in which at least a dozen people were shot in the Seattle area.

Nine people were wounded and one was killed in five shootings in Seattle and Renton Friday night and early Saturday. Two more people were shot in Seattle on Sunday, about four hours apart.