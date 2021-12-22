A 53-year-old man was shot in the stomach early Wednesday morning in the Central District, according to the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter.

Police said they responded to reports of gunfire around 2:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of East Cherry Street. They found the victim in a doorway inside an apartment building, police said, and Seattle Fire Department took him to Harborview Medical Center.

Police said they did not find any suspects at the scene. They’re asking anyone with information about the incident to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.