A man was shot and wounded and a dog was killed Sunday in Sultan when Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a man with a knife.

Deputies responded to the reports at 6:45 p.m., according to the office.

When deputies arrived at the intersection of Second Street and Cedar Avenue, there was an altercation between the armed man, 44, and another man. The armed man did not respond to verbal commands, and was shot and wounded, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The office did not immediately make clear who fired the shot wounding him.

Deputies shot a dog that came out of a house during the altercation, the office said. The dog went back into the house and later died, officials said.

Deputies provided aid to the man until medics arrived and took him to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.

The intersection of Third Street and Cedar Avenue is closed while detectives investigate, the Sheriff’s office said Sunday.

The identify of the second man is not being released at this time, officials said Sunday.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, which responds to and investigates police use of force, is investigating.